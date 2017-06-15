Butt lift paid for with stolen government funds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A city report released Wednesday disclosed detailed information regarding the theft of thousands of dollars by a city employee.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Natwaina Clark, 33, stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on cosmetic surgery. Specifically, on a butt lift.

Clark also used city money to pay her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other personal expenses.

Clark was arrested March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud. She has pleaded not guilty.