Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

Butt lift paid for with stolen government funds

Posted 3:44 pm, June 15, 2017, by

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A city report released Wednesday disclosed detailed information regarding the theft of thousands of dollars by a city employee.

Natwaina Clark (Photo: Archuleta County jail)

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Natwaina Clark, 33, stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on cosmetic surgery. Specifically, on a butt lift.

Clark also used city money to pay her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other personal expenses.

Clark was arrested March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud. She has pleaded not guilty.

 

Related stories