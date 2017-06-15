Boy who died at Hanging Lake identified as 8-year-old from Highlands Ranch

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The boy who died in a hiking accident at Hanging Lake was identified Wednesday by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Noah Ragon, 8 of Highlands Ranch, was with his family when they reached the area of Sprouting Rock near the waterfall when the accident happened, the coroner’s office said.

He was in eyesight of his mother, but the exact details of the accident remain under investigation. Investigators are trying to determine if the boy slipped, was struck by a falling rock or if something else happened.

The boy died in an area that is open to the public and a common place for hikers to take pictures or stand to feel the mist from the waterfall.

An autopsy determined the boy died from a blunt-force injury to the head and ruled the death an accident.

Anyone who might have seen the accident is asked to call the coroner’s office at 970-319-0311 and speak with an investigator.

It’s the first death at the popular hiking area in more than a decade, the

Garfield County Search and Rescue director Tom Ice told the newspaper that he could only remember two previous deaths at Hanging Lake.

He estimated the last one was 14 to 15 years ago. One death involved a heart attack and the other was because of a fall.