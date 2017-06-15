× Boulder Sheriff lifts Saint Vrain tubing ban

LYONS, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff rescinded the tubing ban on the Saint Vrain creeks and Saint Vrain River thanks to slowing water flow rates, effective immediately.

The ban was put in place last week for the North and South Saint Vrain Creeks and the Saint Vrain River from the western Boulder County line through the entire length of the county. Only kayaks and whitewater canoes were exempt from the ban. Violators were subject to a $50 fine.

Even though the ban has been rescinded, people on the creeks are encouraged to use caution and wear a life jacket.