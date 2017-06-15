× Boulder County rescuers search for 2 teens in Barker Reservoir

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A search was underway Thursday night for two teenagers in Barker Reservoir in Boulder County.

The sheriff’s office along with the fire department and two local dive teams were looking for two 17-year-olds in the water. A message on Twitter from sheriff’s office spokeswoman Heidi Prentup said the two were walking on shore, but then only their inner tubes were seen.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.