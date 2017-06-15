Arvada police hope to keep Fourth of July safe with fireworks complaint line

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is offering residents and businesses a fireworks complaint line for the Independence Day holiday from June 29 through July 6.

It is illegal to possess fireworks in Arvada, so police are encouraging people to go to the Fourth of July celebration at the Stenger Complex to enjoy a professional show.

Arvada has used the fireworks hotline, 720-898-6919, the past several years in an effort to keep 911 from being inundated with nonemergency fireworks complaints.

“To ensure public safety and enjoyment of the holiday for everyone, the Arvada Police Department will have zero tolerance for fireworks. Violators will be ticketed,” police Cmdr. Portia Hensley said.