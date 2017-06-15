Amazon Prime Now launches one-hour delivery service in Denver

DENVER — Amazon launched its Prime Now one- and two-hour delivery service in Denver on Thursday. It is exclusively available for Amazon Prime members.

The delivery service provides two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of items, from household and daily essentials to popular electronics, games and outdoor supplies.

Prime members can also shop for grocery products from Sprouts Farmers Market, including seasonal and organic produce, fresh meat and seafood, baked goods, and natural vitamins, and have them delivered to their door with two-hour delivery.

Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery, while one-hour delivery is $7.99. Delivery from Sprouts Farmers Market is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the week.

“Customers in Denver can enjoy the convenience of super-fast delivery of tens of thousands of items from milk, paper towels and Amazon devices to groceries from Sprouts Farmers Market delivered right to their door with free two-hour delivery,” said Simoina Vasen, Prime Now’s director.

Prime members can download the Prime Now app, available on iOS and Android devices, or visit the website to place orders and track the status of delivery. It is available in select ZIP codes.

The launch of Prime Now comes just days after the company announced it would build a new robotics facility in Thornton that will produce 1,500 full-time jobs.