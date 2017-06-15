Airports could close and train routes end in Colorado if Trump budget implemented

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rural America helped propel Donald Trump to the presidency. Now rural America may see some of the harshest cuts if the Trump budget goes forward.

"There are a variety of things that concern us," Sam Mamet, Executive Director of the Colorado Municipal League said.

Mamet highlighted a few concerns -- among them drastic impact on air travel at Alamosa, Cortez, and Pueblo airports. The Trump budget calls for the end of the essential air service program which subsidizes those facilities.

"Alamosa is the gateway to the San Luis Valley and the sand dunes and other activities down there -- that has a major economic impact on those communities," Mamet said.

In addition to airport impacts, train travel may be impacted too. The California Zephyr and the Southwest Chief routes could close since Amtrak earmarks are scheduled to be slashed.

"Places like La Junta, Lamar, and Trinidad are very concerned about keeping that route going," Mamet said.

Mamet said the lack of broadband funding is also a serious concern with one bright spot being increased funding for military establishments.

Mamet emphasized the President's proposal is just that--a proposal--and that he believes Congress will drastically change what Trump has suggested.