× $420,000 awarded in cannabis-tax funded program

$420,000 in scholarships will be awarded for the 2017-2018 school year from what is believed to be the world’s first cannabis-tax funded scholarship program.

The Pueblo County Commissioners and the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation will award about $2,000 of it to 210 students on June 20.

All graduating seniors living in Pueblo County are automatically eligible for the Pueblo County Scholarship. They just have to plan to attend a local college or university.

To apply for the scholarship, students need to fill out an online application. You can find it here.