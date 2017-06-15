21st Annual Water World Belly Flop Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's the day, the 21st Annual Belly Flop Contest at Water World. The contest is open to the public, but you have to be 18 years or older to enter. Judges will name six winners: three women and three men. Belly painting starts at 9:15 this morning. The preliminary round starts at 10, with the finals getting underway around 11. Winners get prizes and the prestige of being the Best Floppers around. It's the perfect day for this too, because it's supposed to be almost 90 degrees today.