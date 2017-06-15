Today's the day, the 21st Annual Belly Flop Contest at Water World. The contest is open to the public, but you have to be 18 years or older to enter. Judges will name six winners: three women and three men. Belly painting starts at 9:15 this morning. The preliminary round starts at 10, with the finals getting underway around 11. Winners get prizes and the prestige of being the Best Floppers around. It's the perfect day for this too, because it's supposed to be almost 90 degrees today.
21st Annual Water World Belly Flop Contest
-
Greeley’s water named best in the United States
-
Summer Programs at the Denver Zoo
-
Food challenge turns deadly at Voodoo Doughnut shop
-
Handlers describe giraffe calf cartwheels inside April’s belly
-
Running of the Wieners dachshund races
-
-
April the giraffe has ‘major changes,’ gets closer to giving birth
-
April the giraffe ‘notably slower,’ belly continues to grow
-
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life
-
April the giraffe has continued belly movements, is more ‘on edge’
-
Local company wins FedEx Small Business Grant Contest
-
-
Dumb Friends League annual Furry Scurry takes place Saturday
-
April the giraffe had baby; naming contest begins
-
“Logan” Hugh Jackman Interview & Scottie Graham Viewer Winner