Video: Firefighter stops parade to propose to girlfriend

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — A Virginia firefighter stopped a parade to propose to his girlfriend last week.

Lt. Russell Pauley, a firefighter with the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, was riding in a firetruck during the Potomac River Festival Parade on Friday when he stopped truck, WTTG reports.

Parade watchers were confused as Pauley jumped out and walked over to his girlfriend, Ambrosia Fenwick.

Pauley grabbed her hand, got down on one knee and asked her the big question.

Of course, she said yes as the onlookers cheered for the bride-and-groom-to-be.

The proposal at the parade was special to Pauley and Fenwick because the two had met at the parade the year before.