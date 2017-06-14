× State park volunteer honored for more than 20,000 hours of service

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who has spent hundreds of days at Navajo State Park has been honored by the state and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Terry Zink started volunteering year-round at the park in 2002. Since then, he has contributed more than 20,000 hours of service.

“I don’t know what I’d do without him,” said Brian Sandy, manager at Navajo State Park. “He knows how to fix everything: The irrigation system, the showers, the water system, the park vehicles, everything.”

Zink was honored on June 8 at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Pagosa Springs.

He was given the U.S. and state flags that flew over the Colorado State Capitol on April 4, when Zink reached his 20,000th hour of service.

“We’re honoring him for 20,000 hours, but I’m sure he’s done more than that. His service is equivalent to someone who’s worked for nine years in a paid position,” Sandy said. “He’s proud of the park and he takes a lot of pride in everything here and in everything he does.”

“I’m not one to sit around, I’ve been hyper all my life,” Zink said. “I like to see things get better and I like to work to make them better. The people who visit really show appreciation for the park and to the staff.”

Zink has no plans to stop volunteering. He and his wife Carol live in a travel trailer in the park. She also works during the summer for the park and volunteers the rest of the year.