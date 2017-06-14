Gunman kills 2, shoots self at San Francisco UPS facility

SAN FRANCISCO — At least two people are dead in a shooting at a UPS facility, San Francisco Police Department chief Mikail Ali said Wednesday.

The gunman shot himself and his condition is unknown, Ali said. An unknown number of others were injured.

A UPS spokesman earlier said four people were injured in the shooting at the package delivery facility and that the shooter was an employee.

Brent Andrew, a spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, told the Associated Press that the hospital had received the victims.

He did not know how many people were taken to the hospital or their conditions.

Aerial footage showed police leading dozens of people, many in matching brown work uniforms, out of the building. A tactical vehicle arrived shortly thereafter.

The site of the shooting is the Potrero Hill area, a largely residential neighborhood.

Police seem to be concentrated around the UPS San Francisco Customer Center, a couple of blocks east of Franklin Square.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity.