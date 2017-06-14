RTD to finally begin testing on new G Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- After months of delays, testing is set to begin Wednesday morning on RTD's new G Line.

The train will travel from Union Station in downtown Denver to Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

A series of technical problems has pushed back the opening of the line so the start of testing is an important step forward to get the new line on track.

The testing begins at 8 a.m. and will go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The 11-mile line will make stops in Arvada, Wheat Ridge and unincorporated Adams County. The testing and the number of trains on the tracks will increase over the next couple of weeks.

The opening of the line has been delayed because of issues that have plagued the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport, and the B Line to Westminster.

All three lines use the same crossing technology, and there have been ongoing problems and concerns about the safety at the road crossings.

Flaggers are still being used to man the crossings on the A and B lines until the software problems can be worked out.

RTD is warning the public to be mindful of the testing on the G Line. Trains will blow horns at the crossings.

No date has been set for the official opening of the G Line.