It's time to get out your walking shoes and purple shirt! We're talking about the PurpleStride 5K Walk/Run, and Channel 2 is thrilled to be a part of it, and our our Deborah Takahara will emcee the event. Erin Cell, the Media Relations Chair, and Kathleen Ward, a pancreatic cancer survivor, joined us this morning with more information.

The PurpleStride 5K Run and Walk is Sunday, June 25th at Washington Park. You can register at KWGN.com/Community