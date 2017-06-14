Police: Munich shooting suspect was living with father in Colorado

MUNICH — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a 37-year-old man who is alleged to have shot a police officer outside a subway station after attacking another passenger was living with his father in Colorado.

The suspect was only identified as a Bavarian-born German citizen by Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae.

The suspect flew into Munich from Athens on Monday and spent the night at the airport, Andrae said. He was on a European trip.

Andrae did not say where in Colorado the suspect was living, but German media reported the suspect’s name is Alexander B. Bild newspaper reported he was staying in Fort Collins.

Witnesses said the man was on the subway in Munich talking to himself in English when he began punching another passenger in the face until he was bloody, the Associated Press reported.

Officers questioned the man after he got off the subway. Surveillance video showed an officer taking notes when the man shoved him with “extreme violence” toward an oncoming train.

Andrae said the man then grabbed the officer’s gun and opened fire. He missed the officer whose weapon was taken but hit the other officer in her head.

Two bystanders were injured after they were believed to have been hit by the eight shots that were fired. They were treated and are stable, Andrae said.

The suspect fled from the scene despite being hit at least once in the buttocks by the officers who was shot. He was later apprehended.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and was in life-threatening condition Wednesday.