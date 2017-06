× Overturned semi truck has Pecos shut down at I-70

DENVER — An overturned semi truck has Pecos closed in both directions at Interstate 70.

The truck is leaking fuel, the Denver Police Department reported at 1:55 p.m.

The Denver Fire Department confirmed the semi was hauling dry cement.

It’s not clear what caused the incident or whether anyone was hurt.

We have a crew at the scene and are working to confirm more information.