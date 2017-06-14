Michigan car dealership shames panhandler who turned down job

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A Michigan car dealership is going viral for posting a sign that shames a panhandler that stands near their business.

The giant red sign appeared at Brighton Honda in Brighton, Mich. outside of Detroit this week, WJBK reports.

After being offered a job by the business, the man reportedly told the dealership he makes more money panhandling.

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full time job at $10.00/HR,” the sign reads. “He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job.”

“Please donate to a more worthy cause,” the sign reads.

The photo was posted to Facebook on Tuesday and has been shared over 5,000 times.

Soon after the sign appeared, the man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, according to WJBK.