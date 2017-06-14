× Lakewood attorney found guilty of bilking grandmother out of $1.3 million

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Lakewood attorney was found guilty of 13 counts for bilking his 89-year-old grandmother out of more than $1.3 million over a nine-year period, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The jury determined Glenn Gregory, 55, took the money from bank accounts opened in the name of a trust fund of his grandmother, Martha Villano.

The trust fund was to be used until Villano’s death and was dwindled to $24 by the time charges were filed last year. Gregory was trustee for the trust and had power of attorney for Villano.

Prosecutors said between August 2006 and May 2015, Gregory took more than $1.3 million from the trust’s accounts, including cash, online transfers to accounts that Gregory controlled and gifts to five family members.

Villano was deposed before the trial because of health concerns and the recorded interview was presented to the jury.

“We believe this is the highest value theft from an at-risk elder in Colorado,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “Crimes against our older adults are unconscionable and will be prosecuted vigorously.”

The jury deliberated for two days after a four-day trial. Gregory was found guilty of seven counts of theft, five counts of theft of an at-risk adult and another count of theft.

He is free on $150,000 bond. Sentencing was set for Aug. 18.