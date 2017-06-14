Lafayette police to add extra patrols, have zero tolerance for off-leash dogs

LAFAYETTE, Colo — Police in Lafayette will begin extra patrols and will have zero tolerance for dogs found to be off leash.

The increase in patrols comes after several complaints of dogs being off leash were made to the city.

The patrols by the Lafayette Police Department will take place in neighborhoods, parks and open spaces.

The only exemptions are dogs under the control of a public law enforcement agency or in designated areas where dogs can be off leash.

A first-time offender can be fined nearly $150 with a second offense double that amount. A third violation requires a court appearance.

Anyone who witnesses a violation is asked to call police at 303-441-4444.