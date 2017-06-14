Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things will be sizzling at Keystone Resort June 24-25 for the 7th Annual Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival. The event returns with 3,000 lbs. of bacon, a new name and a series of seminars called Bacon University. One of the classes will focus on pairing bacon with Bourbon.

If you really want to test your bacon-loving chops, enter the Farmland Bacon Eating contest on Saturday afternoon or get your Bacon Diploma at the Bacon Education Center’s Bacon University.

Bacon seminars that are part of the Bacon Education Center include:

Makin’ Bacon – the Art of Handcrafted Bacon with Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary

Camp Bacon... for Kids with Marshall Porter, Certified Bacon Instructor

The Art of Building Bourbon & Whiskey with Jim Beam Specialist

Earn your “Bacon Diploma” with Marshall Porter, Certified Bacon Instructor

After indulging in bacon, work off those calories. Dance to the free live music by Panda’s and People, Coaltown Reunion, Mike Clark & The Sugar Sounds. Hell’s Belles, an AC/DC cover band will headline both days on the main stage in the heart of River Run Village.

If you’re thirsty after all of the bacon sampling and dancing, experience a variety of whiskeys as part of the Jim Beam Bourbon Tour. Buy a Hungry Hog festival ticket for the Jim Beam Bourbon Tour samplings that include Jim Beam, Basil Hayden’s, Knob Creek, Maker’s Mark, Rebel Yell, Ezra Brooks, Bird Dog Whiskey, High West Distillery and Breckenridge Distillery. Or, check out the Bacon Bloody Mary’s, cucumber vodka lemonade or a refreshing New Belgium brew.

Admission to the festival is free. Tasting tickets start at $4. And, festival packages range from $20 to $55.

A-la-carte Tasting Tickets : $4 for one Tasting Ticket – each tasting ticket will be exchanged for one item at any of the participating food vendor tents

: $4 for one Tasting Ticket – each tasting ticket will be exchanged for one item at any of the participating food vendor tents Piglet Package (one-day, 12 & under)

o $20 ($22 at the Gate)

o Includes the following: 3 tasting tickets = 3 dishes from your choice of food vendors,1 lemonade and Unlimited bacon strip samplings

Samplin’ Swine Package (one-day, 13 & over, must be 21 or over to receive alcoholic drink tickets)

o $30 ($35 at the Gate)

o Includes the following: 4 tasting tickets = 4 dishes from your choice of food vendors, 2 beers or 2 non-alcoholic beverages *Must be 21yrs of age and have a valid ID to receive alcoholic drink tokens, Unlimited bacon strip samplings and a Commemorative Event Stainless Steel Carabiner Mug

Hungry Hog Package (one-day, 21 & over)

o $50 ($55 at the Gate)

o Includes the following: 8 tasting tickets = 8 dishes from your choice of food vendors,2 beers or non-alcoholic beverages, Unlimited bacon strip samplings, Commemorative Event Stainless Steel Carabiner Mug and Participation in the festival’s Jim Beam Bourbon Tour

o Must be 21yrs of age to participate

For tickets, visit https://keystoneblueribbonbacontour2016.eventbrite.com.

For lodging, visit www.SummitCove.com or keystoneresort.com or call (855) 594-2872.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, June 24

1-6 p.m. Bacon and Bourbon Festival, River Run Village

1-2 p.m. Concert: TBA

1:30-2 p.m. Bacon Education Center: Makin’ Bacon, the Art of Handcrafted Bacon

2:30-4 p.m. Concert: Coaltown Reunion

2:30-3 p.m. Bacon Education Center: Camp Bacon

3:30-4 p.m. Bacon Education Center: The Art of Building Bourbon & Whiskey

4:15-4:30 p.m. Farmland Bacon Eating Contest

4:30-6 p.m. Concert: Hell’s Belles

Sunday, June 25

1-6 p.m. Bacon and Bourbon Festival, River Run Village

1-2 p.m. Concert: Panda’s and People

1:30-2 p.m. Bacon Education Center: Makin’ Bacon, the Art of Handcrafted Bacon

2:30-4 p.m. Concert: Mike Clark & the Sugar Sounds

2:30-3 p.m. Bacon Education Center: Earn Your Bacon Diploma

4:30-6 p.m. Concert: Hell’s Belles