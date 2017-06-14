Injured medic gets special welcome back home in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local first responder is recovering from a debilitating motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Kevin Neu was on his bike during a recent visit to Missouri, when he lost control and was ejected from the bike. His co-workers and friends are rallying behind him as he begins his road to recover in his home in Colorado.

The husband and father of two was medically transported to Centennial Airport Wednesday night. A group of family and friends gathered on the tarmac to greet him. Several ambulance trucks lined the pavement as well.

Neu is a full-time registered nurse at Porter Adventist Hospital and a part-time paramedic with Platte Valley Ambulance. Colleagues said he's been in the field for three decades and has made a big impact on patients and fellow medics, EMTs, and nurses.

"He’s been a mentor, a friend and a leader," explained Chantel Banish who works with Neu and helped organize the special welcome for him.

"I’m hoping that it has given him the will to continue fighting. I’m hoping it will give him the will to continue fighting when things get hard," Banish added.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Neu’s medical expenses.