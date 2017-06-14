Increasing security for members of Congress a hot topic after baseball practice shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is likely a multi-million dollar question, but should members of congress increase security for themselves following the shooting Wednesday morning in Northern Virginia?

The attack, which injured five, occurred at a baseball practice for an upcoming bipartisan game between Democrats and Republicans.

"If Steve Scalise had not been there with his detail because he is a member of leadership there probably wouldn't have been a police presence," Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican said.

Buck's statement underscores an important point -- members of congress who are not in leadership do not receive protection. In fact it is widely known that Congressional offices do not even have police officers stationed there. As a result Buck says he takes other measures.

"When I am in Colorado I am certainly armed or have a gun nearby," Buck told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

Buck said improving security is a topic that is being discussed following the shooting.

However it remains unclear if more money will be dedicated. The House Sargent of Arms had asked for more resources to improve security in district offices earlier this year.

Congressman Jared Polis of Colorado, who was practicing with Democrats at a seperate field during the shooting, talked about the bravery of the Capitol Police.

"We had been briefed on it, we were told the Capitol Police ran toward the gunfire--they were able to take out the shooter. Countless lives could have been lost," Polis said by phone.