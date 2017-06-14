House Majority Whip Steve Scalise among several shot at Virginia baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Multiple people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were shot during a baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday morning, police said.

The shots were reported in Alexandria near a YMCA, police said. A suspect is believed to be in custody.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Police did not say how many people were shot, but the Louisiana congressman was confirmed to be among those who were hit.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who was at the scene, said at least five people were injured in the shooting: Scalise, a staffer and three law enforcement officers.

Brooks said Scalise was shot in the hip. Brooks said he then applied pressure to the wound and a tourniquet.

A witness said on Twitter that the shooting happened where congressional Republicans were having baseball practice.

Gunman just opened fire on Congressional members playing baseball this morning in Del Ray pic.twitter.com/KgF3DXlyRv — Benjamin Childers (@ben_childers) June 14, 2017