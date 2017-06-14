× Greeley wins national tap water taste test event

GREELEY, Colo. — The city of Greeley is among the best in the country when it comes to tap water.

The American Water Works Association announced the city has won the 13th annual “Best of the Best” Tap Water Taste Test. Greeley also won the “People’s Choice” category of the contest.

The event is comprised of regional winners from water-tasting competitions across the nation.

Greeley has two conventional water treatment plants that provide water for the city and surrounding communities. The water is rated on its flavor characteristics.

The event features several hundred expert presentations from more than 500 companies showcasing the latest innovations in water technology.

Second place went to Montpelier, Ohio. Third place went to last year’s winner, Bloomington, Minnesota.

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water.