Frose making a splash this summer

CR Ike from Bar Louie shows us how to make a Frose.

CR’s Sorbet

Ingredients

28oz raspberry sorbet

1 bottle of Ruffino Sparkling Rose

12-14 strawberries

12-14 black berries

12-14 raspberries

4 Pineapple Chunks

8oz Skyy wild Strawberry

The night before your summer afternoon pool drinking begins take strawberries raspberries blackberries and pineapple and let soak in your Sky wild strawberry. This way when you wake up, you will be ready to blend. Step two - Take the raspberry sorbet, cut it into quarters and drop into the blender. Combine with the bottle of Ruffino and your freshly infused fruit and blend. When finished you will have a creamy “FROSE” cocktail perfect for poolside and entertaining all summer long.

Summer Peach Perfection

Ingredients

1 bottle of Semi Dry Rose

8-10 freshly cut peaches

3oz Peach perfection Puree

2oz Amaretto Liqueur

6oz Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

Mint Sprig

This recipe is great because there is absolutely no way to mess it up. We are going to start by dumping the entire bottle of Semi Rose into the blender followed by the peaches, amaretto and deep eddy peach vodka. Fill the blender with ice and blend away. When you're finished you fill your wine glass. garnish with a mint spring and get ready to feel like you’re on a beach.