Firefighters rescue trapped deer in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – Firefighters with the Poudre Fire Authority were called to rescue a young deer on Wednesday.

The deer got stuck between a wall and a chain link fence near Linden Street in Fort Collins.

Eventually, the firefighters were able to lift the fawn’s legs and guide the animal through the opening.

The rescue did not cause any damage to the fence or the building.

“Love a happy animal ending, even if it’s a little smelly,” Poudre Fire Authority said in a tweet.

We think this little guy was relieved, in more ways then one, to get out of this tight spot.