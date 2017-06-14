Firefighters rescue owl caught up in fishing line

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue rescued an owl that was stuck about 20 feet up in a tree, with one wing tangled up in fishing line.

The bird was in a tree near a private lake in the Willow Springs subdivision, just off West Bellevue Avenue, west of C-470.

Residents of the area had seen the bird and were worried about him, officials with West Metro said Wednesday.

Once firefighters got a hold of the owl, they put it into a cardboard pet carrier and transported it to Golden View Veterinary Hospital.

The beautiful bird was examined by Dr. Kris Ahlgrim, who helped remove the fishing line that was wrapped around one wing.

Ahlgrim had to carefully avoid long, sharp talons as she worked on the owl now dubbed “Woody.”

Fortunately, Ahlgrim thinks Woody is in pretty good condition, no broken wings or visible wounds.

Woody was put into a “temporary condo” until he can be transferred to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield.

They’ll let him stay for a while and then he’ll probably be released back out into the wild, officials with West Metro said.