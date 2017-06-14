Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

Firefighters rescue owl caught up in fishing line

Posted 4:46 pm, June 14, 2017, by

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue rescued an owl that was stuck about 20 feet up in a tree, with one wing tangled up in fishing line.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The bird was in a tree near a private lake in the Willow Springs subdivision, just off West Bellevue Avenue, west of C-470.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Residents of the area had seen the bird and were worried about him, officials with West Metro said Wednesday.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Once firefighters got a hold of the owl, they put it into a cardboard pet carrier and transported it to Golden View Veterinary Hospital.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The beautiful bird was examined by Dr. Kris Ahlgrim, who helped remove the fishing line that was wrapped around one wing.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Ahlgrim had to carefully avoid long, sharp talons as she worked on the owl now dubbed “Woody.”

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Fortunately, Ahlgrim thinks Woody is in pretty good condition, no broken wings or visible wounds.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Woody was put into a “temporary condo” until he can be transferred to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield.

(Image: West Metro Fire Rescue)

They’ll let him stay for a while and then he’ll probably be released back out into the wild, officials with West Metro said.

 

 