Fire Captain: Slim chance catastrophic London apartment fire could happen here

DENVER - A Denver Fire Department captain said thanks to fire codes and building construction, the likelihood of a catastrophic fire in a Denver high rise building is very slim.

London firefighters continued to work flare ups and hot spots in a West London apartment building. The fire started early Wednesday morning and soon engulfed the entire building.

So far 12 people have died from the fire, 80 are injured, and many are still missing. Before the fire, residents expressed concerns about fire safety in the building. While it had been recently updated, residents worry fire safety still hadn't improved.

Captain Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said everyone will learn from this fire in London and it will likely result in changes to building construction and fire codes.

"The amount of information that is going to come out of London is really going to change a number of things," said Pixley.

Pixley said fire codes and building construction has minimized the risk of this kind of massive fire happening in Denver.

"If we have followed the fire code as it is written, we increase our chances of safety and the reduction of fire," said Pixley.

Still, firefighters still train for the possibility of this kind of fire.

"Our firefighters are preparing for that catastrophe. We are making sure we have the physical ability to make our way up those stairs at any time," said Pixley.

Pixley said the firefighters working this fire in West London will put together an after-action report in the coming months, which will likely be shared with the international firefighting community so everyone can learn from the blaze.