Kirsten Shockey, author of Fiery Ferments shows us how to make our own fermented condiments. The book includes more than 60 recipes for hot sauces, mustards, pickles, chutneys, relishes, and kimchis from around the globe.

She has several booksignings while in Colorado.

June 14th

Boulder Bookstore

June 15th

Old Firehouse Books

June 16th

Farm tour & class in partnership with HatchLab

June 17th

Tattered Cover

June 19th

Denver Public Library