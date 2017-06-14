FBI: ‘Red Handed Bandits’ strike for 3rd day in a row

DENVER — The FBI and Denver police need your help identifying a crew of armed, serial robbers known as the “Red Handed Bandits.” They struck at a business for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

“These robbers have been targeting local retail businesses and banks,” the FBI said.

Investigators said their most recent robbery happened at midday Wednesday at BBVA Compass Bank in the 3800 block of West 32nd Avenue in Denver.

The suspects committed the robbery at gunpoint while wearing disguises on their faces. The FBI said they’re described as three Hispanic men. You can see them in surveillance images above.

“Suspect #1 is approximately 5’6” tall, in his mid to late 20’s with a medium build and short black hair. Wednesday Suspect #1 had a dark colored handgun with a laser sight.”

“Suspect #2 is approximately 6’0” tall, in his mid to late 30’s, heavyset and Wednesday he displayed a silver colored handgun.”

“Suspect #3 is approximately 5’6” tall, in his mid 20’s with a thin build.”

Investigators said after the bank robbery Wednesday they fled in a dark-colored SUV. A dye pack exploded, leaving behind traces of red dye.

On May 23 the same crew is suspected of robbing the Community Bank of Colorado in the 3400 block of West 32nd Avenue in Denver.

Investigators said the Red Handed Bandits are also suspects in robberies of at least three other Denver retail businesses in June.

Tuesday, June 13: Pleasures in 3200 block of West Alameda Avenue Monday, June 12: Cricket in 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue Tuesday, June 6: Premier Insurance Group in 200 block of South Sheridan Boulevard

"Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits, discussed coming into money suddenly or have red dye stains on their persons or property," the FBI said.