Englewood man's message about needing a kidney donor goes viral

DENVER — Ed Marquez is used to spending his time with horses, working as a wrangler with the noted equestrian drill team The Westernaires, but these days, he doesn’t have the energy after learning that diabetes has led to kidney failure.

Marquez must undergo nine hours of dialysis each night as he waits for a kidney donor.

“[It is] a very long wait on the transplant list … I didn’t want to be inactive that long so we decided to be really public,” he said.

Marquez came up with the idea of putting a message on the back of his truck to let the world know that he needs a donor.

His message quickly went viral, “They took a picture of my truck on the street and put in on Facebook and it blew up, people from all over the country have been calling.”

While Marquez is overwhelmed with the love and support he is receiving not only from his family and friends but also from the Westernaires, he is still in need of a matching donor. Anyone interested in helping can visit the Facebook page.

For more information about how to become an organ donor visit Donate Life Colorado’s website.

