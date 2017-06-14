× DA wants 15-year-old murder suspect tried as an adult

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County District Attorney said he will seek adult murder charges against the 15-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell from Thornton.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecution said they would seek to have the suspect tried as an adult at a hearing later this month.

Campbell disappeared on Wednesday, June 7.

Her father told police that she and his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son left home in the 12400 block of Forest Drive about 8 p.m. to walk to a nearby shopping center.

The 15-year-old boy told police they got separated when a rainstorm moved in. She was reported missing just before midnight.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday, June 8, and officers and volunteers canvassed the area all day.

Her body was found that evening in a grassy area near East 128th Avenue and Jasmine Street, about one mile from the home.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy late on Saturday, June 10.

An exact cause of death has not been released but the coroner confirmed it was “other than accidental.”

Neighbors described the young girl as a beautiful soul who was vivacious and innocent.

She posted lots of videos on YouTube over the past several years, showing off her new glasses, her homemade slime and collection of squishes.

Kiaya’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help lay her daughter to rest.