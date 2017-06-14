Community steps up to help after couple’s wedding gets canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – The Problem Solvers community is stepping up in a big way to help a bride and groom who are scrambling to plan a wedding in only three days.

Marylou Bustillos and Richard Rico have been planning their June 17th, 2017 wedding for the past year-and-a-half. They signed a contract 18 months ago for their reception at Luna’s Event Center. On Monday, they found out the venue was closed for fire code violations.

“I wish it was a nightmare, but it’s not,” the bride told the Problem Solvers on Tuesday.

Within 24 hours, their story had been shared more than 150 times on Facebook. The Problem Solvers also got several calls and emails offering help.

“It took like three seconds and I replied, ‘Yes I can help’,” Madhoo Seth said.

Seth is the owner of Copper Leaf Events Center and The Gourmet Kitchen Catering. Her venue just so happens to have availability on the couple’s wedding day.

“The moment I saw it I’m like I want to help. My heart went out. I’ve got to help this bride,” she told FOX31.

Seth invited the couple in for a tour and a surprise.

“We were going to give you the venue and that would include the water goblets, the flatware, the china, the linens, all for free,” her sales manager told Marylou and Richard.

For the first time since Monday, the bride’s tears were happy ones.

“It’s just a weight off my shoulders that somebody is willing to help,” Bustillos said. “It makes me feel better knowing that there are good people out there.”

She says she finally feels hopeful again that her dream wedding will be a reality.

“I have no words. I don’t know a good word to say. It’s like thank you! What’s a bigger word than thank you?” she said.

As of Wednesday night, the couple hadn’t made a final decision about their reception venue.

Seth has advice for other brides to avoid what happened to Marylou and Richard. She says most importantly, you need to have a signed contract with a venue and make sure to read the fine print. She also suggests hiring a wedding coordinator who can handle any last minute changes with ease.