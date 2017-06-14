Colorado congressional delegation reacts to Virginia shooting

WASHINGTON — No members of Colorado’s congressional delegation were injured during Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

None of the four Colorado Republican congressmen play on the team House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, and a congressional staffer and two Capitol Hill police officers were injured. The gunman was also shot.

Democratic Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter are on the roster for the upcoming charity game but were practicing at a separate facility at the time of the shooting.

The Republican and Democratic sides of Congress play each other in a baseball game at the start of summer each year.

Most of the state’s representatives and senators posted their thoughts on Twitter.

The actions @CapitolPolice took today to prevent further injury is remarkable. They are all heroes. https://t.co/pE4x1vbnD8 — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 14, 2017

Still awaiting details, but my thoughts and prayers are with Steve Scalise, Capitol police officers, and all those who were injured. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) June 14, 2017

I'm incredibly grateful for the bravery shown by US Capitol police everyday. Prayers for the officers involved in this morning's shooting. — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) June 14, 2017

Praying for the safety of all of my colleagues who were at baseball practice this morning. — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues and staff who were at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 14, 2017

Praying for Majority Whip Scalise and everyone else who was injured this morning. Still waiting for more details. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) June 14, 2017

My staff & I are safe and accounted for. We are all praying for @SteveScalise, staffers, & family members impacted by this horrific attack. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) June 14, 2017

Thoughts and prayers w my Republican baseball friends this morning. Dem practice cancelled holding in dugout w security — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 14, 2017

Deeply saddened and praying for Rep. Scalise & all the others who were shot. I never expected something like this to happen. — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) June 14, 2017

