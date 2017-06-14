Colorado congressional delegation reacts to Virginia shooting

WASHINGTON — No members of Colorado’s congressional delegation were injured during Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
None of the four Colorado Republican congressmen play on the team House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, and a congressional staffer and two Capitol Hill police officers were injured. The gunman was also shot.
Democratic Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter are on the roster for the upcoming charity game but were practicing at a separate facility at the time of the shooting.
The Republican and Democratic sides of Congress play each other in a baseball game at the start of summer each year.
Most of the state’s representatives and senators posted their thoughts on Twitter.
