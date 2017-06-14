Caught on camera: robbery attempt in Highlands Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A robbery attempt at a home in Highlands Ranch caught on camera. Fortunately no one was hurt and nothing was stolen, but the homeowner said if it wasn’t for the home security app Ring.com then it could have been much worse.

“It was about 2:13 in the morning and I hear this chime on my cell phone,” homeowner Dave Fisher said. “It’s a motion detector on my Ring.com app. I’m thinking that’s weird at this hour. I look down there and there is somebody standing at my back door in a hood and I think this is kind of surreal.”

Fisher, a former law enforcement officer, then armed himself and chased the intruder out of his home.

“This is the first time I’ve left my back door open with just the screen in 15 years that I’ve lived here,” Fisher said. “I believe this is a total crime of opportunity.”

Not common for someone who now instructs security and firearm classes, as well as conducts security assessments for homes and businesses. But proof that it can happen to anyone.

“Here I am a victim because I didn’t do some of the things I prepared to do,” Fisher said. “I have alarm systems, I have lights, I have motion detectors, I have bars on my doors. None of that is any good if you don’t use it.”

Fisher hopes that his close call can serve as a good reminder for all home owners to secure their homes.

“A person that comes in when he knows people are inside, that’s a totally different animal so I hope somebody recognizes this guy from the video,” he said.

If you recognize the man, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.