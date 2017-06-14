Brandon McManus signs restricted free agent tender with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Brandon McManus will be staying with the Broncos for the 2017 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

The one-year tender is worth $2.8 million. A long-term deal with the team is still possible, Schefter reported.

McManus was a restricted free agent and the Broncos placed a second-round tender on him in March.

After going undrafted in the 2013 NFL draft, McManus signed with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived. He then played four preseason games for the New York Giants in 2014 before being traded to the Broncos.

McManus served as a replacement while Matt Prater was suspended. After Prater was released, McManus lost the starting job to Connor Barth but stayed on the team as a kickoff specialist before getting the starting job back in 2015.

McManus has since helped the Broncos win several games with his field-goal attempts, making 59 of 69 attempts