There's an exciting new show coming to the Denver Center for Performing Arts. The national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" is launching in Denver in the Fall of 2018. This past weekend the show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The play is all about a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, and the chance to finally fit in. You can head to DenverCenter.org for more information.
Award Winning “Dear Evan Hansen” coming to Denver Center for Performing Arts
-
‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Rent’ live musicals coming to Fox
-
Paper Fashion Show
-
Dates announced for ‘Hamilton’ at Buell Theatre in Denver
-
‘Deadliest Catch’ captain Sig Hansen arrested after incident with Uber driver
-
Travel & Adventure Show
-
-
150 trees being painted blue in Denver
-
‘Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ playing in Denver
-
What to do this weekend: June 10 and 11
-
Tickets for pre-Broadway run of Disney’s ‘Frozen’ in Denver go on sale May 1
-
Make Your Wedding Dreams Come True at the Seawell Ballroom
-
-
‘Roseanne’ reboot officially coming in 2018
-
Mount Evans Highway opens to summit
-
Teachers set up fund for family of 11-year-old student hit and killed by SUV