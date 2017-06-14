Award Winning “Dear Evan Hansen” coming to Denver Center for Performing Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's an exciting new show coming to the Denver Center for Performing Arts. The national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" is launching in Denver in the Fall of 2018. This past weekend the show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The play is all about a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, and the chance to finally fit in. You can head to DenverCenter.org for more information.