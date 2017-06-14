Avoid Financial Threats – Create Financial Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Were you aware that over 70% of consumers don't feel confident about making money, saving money, and having a good retirement? The team from Become the Banker joined us in our Help Center this morning to help you learn how to eliminate these financial fears forever. They're also offering some FREE educational events that will change your financial life for the better.

Joseph Quijano, a Certified Financial Planner, joined us to talk about how he can help us avoid financial threats. He's spent the last 43 years helping people achieve their financial dreams.

The free educational events are happening Thursday, June 22nd in Centennial at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 24th in Northglenn at 10:30 a.m. They're free, but seating is limited, so call now to reserve your seats before they're gone! Call (877)299-9957, or go online to BecomeTheBanker.info.