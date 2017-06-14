× 3 taken to hospital after house fire in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY — One person became trapped and needed to be rescued when a fire started in a house in Commerce City Wednesday night.

Crews with South Adams Fire made entry and pulled that person out of the basement. This happened in the 15700 block of East 96th Place.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and investigators were beginning their work to find out what happened.