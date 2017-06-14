16-year-old hiker rescued on Mount Evans

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy who walked off a trail while hiking Mount Evans was rescued early Wednesday morning after being reported overdue, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was reported overdue about 6:30 p.m. after he got stuck in a spot he could not get out of.

The Alpine Rescue Team, Rocky Mountain Rescue and the sheriff’s office worked throughout the night to find the hiker.

About 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, he was being walked out to the Summit Lake parking lot.

The boy was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.