Zorbing – fun for the whole family

Lawson Adventure Park, Colorado’s newest outdoor family playground, is open for the season and excited to announce its completion. Covering more than 40 acres in Clear Creek County, the park is less than an hour drive from Denver just outside of Idaho Springs.

Activities the entire family will love include:

ZORBing – the popular sport of rolling down a hill in a giant orb (reminiscent of a hamster ball), the nine-foot diameter ZORB gets filled with five gallons of water, providing the rider a refreshing experience as they tumble down the Park’s specially designed woodlands course up and around giant embankments.

– the popular sport of rolling down a hill in a giant orb (reminiscent of a hamster ball), the nine-foot diameter ZORB gets filled with five gallons of water, providing the rider a refreshing experience as they tumble down the Park’s specially designed woodlands course up and around giant embankments. Via Ferrata and Rappel – an exhilarating rock climbing experience for adventurous first timers on Colorado’s FIRST private Via Ferrata. With a climb starting above 8,200 feet, it combines a 100-foot climb and 130-foot rappel down. Specially designed to use the native rock.

– an exhilarating rock climbing experience for adventurous first timers on Colorado’s FIRST private Via Ferrata. With a climb starting above 8,200 feet, it combines a 100-foot climb and 130-foot rappel down. Specially designed to use the native rock. Challenge Course – an eight element challenge course with routes featuring a 36-foot tower, sky bridge, log staircase, zip-line, and more!

– an eight element challenge course with routes featuring a 36-foot tower, sky bridge, log staircase, zip-line, and more! Disc-Golf –sends players for around through the woods on a fun, but challenging, tournament-level course.

–sends players for around through the woods on a fun, but challenging, tournament-level course. And more - in addition, LawsonAdventure Park offers a bungee trampoline, Water Walkerz, maze, gyro-sphere extreme, spider wall, mechanical bull and more.

Lawson Adventure Park is open weekends Friday to Sunday to the public and Monday to Thursday for corporate and group events. During peak season, from June 23 to July 30, the Park will be open seven days a week. Lodging and activity options vary, packages are also available. Tickets can be purchased and reservations can be made in advance at lawsonadventurepark.com. The park is located at 3440 Alvarado Road, Lawson, Colo., 80436.