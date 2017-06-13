Wisconsin police officer grants ‘pity’ on would-be drunk driver

WAUSAU, Wis. — A Wisconsin police officer is getting a lot of praise online after he took pity on a person who decided not to drink and drive.

The Wausau Police Department posted the photo on their Facebook page on Monday with a note that was left on a vehicle parked overnight in a metered lot.

“Please take pity on me. I walked home … safe choices,” the note read.

Parking Control Officer Jim Hellrood appreciated the person making the smart choice and their sense of humor.

He simply left a warning on the vehicle that said, “Pity granted. Just a warning.”

It’s important to note, that leaving a note like this doesn’t mean you’ll get off with just a warning. It’s best to plan ahead and never drink and drive.