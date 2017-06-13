× TSA tests fingerprint technology at DIA

DENVER, Colo. – Don’t be surprised if your next trip through security at DIA brings you face-to-face with a new biometric fingerprint scanner.

DIA is one of two airports in the country conducting a proof of concept demonstration with the devices, to see how well they may work in speeding up security screenings in the future. You will also find the technology in the TSA pre-check line of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Much like when you use your thumbprint to access an iPhone, the new biometric authentication technology would allow travelers to use their fingerprints in place of both a boarding pass and ID.

It would only work for passengers who previously provided their fingerprints by enrolling in the TSA Pre✓® screening program.

Once your fingerprints are matched up, the machine would then obtain your boarding pass information through Secure Flight.

All participation is completely voluntary, but for the time being, any passengers who decide to participate will still have to provide the required boarding pass and identification. That’s because this is just a data collection period. Which also means pre-check passengers who haven’t registered their fingerprints can also volunteer to use the system, because all data collected at this time is valuable information that will be analyzed by TSA.

TSA Acting Assistant Administrator Steve Karoly of the Office of Requirements and Capabilities Analysis said, “Through these and other technology demonstrations, we are looking to reinvent and enhance security effectiveness to meet the evolving threat and ensure that passengers get to their destinations safely.”

TSA will analyze the data collected in Denver and Atlanta’s pilot programs, in hopes of potentially implementing the new technology at other U.S. airports in the future.