Try before you buy: Best Buy will soon let you rent gadgets

DENVER — Best Buy is trying out a new tactic to bring more customers into their stores.

The electronics retailer will soon let you to try gadgets at home, before you commit to buying them.

Best Buy will allow customers to rent items like cameras, wearables, and audio devices through a button on the company website. That button will send you to Lumoid, a third-party site that manages the rentals.

Customers will earn about 20-percent of the price in Lumoid credits, which can then be applied to the purchase of the rented item.

Most of the items available to rent will be “open box” returns instead of new items.

Drones are not among the products that will be available to rent.