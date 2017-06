Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know it's only June, but it's already time to start thinking about getting your 2018 calendar. And why not get one that helps out some puppies in need? We're talking about the Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar. Firefighters Alexyss, Tracy, and Ric joined us with more information, and they brought some adorable furry friends from Lifeline Puppy Rescue.

For more information about the calendar, go to FireRescueDogs.com. For more information about the puppies, go to LifeLinePuppy.org.