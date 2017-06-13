× New Ute Indian Museum on the Western Slope

MONTROSE, Colo. — For the first time in two years the community of Montrose has a museum to spend time at.

The original Ute Indian Museum was built in 1956. Three years ago History Colorado (who oversees the Ute Indian Museum and 7 other community museums across the state) started building a new facility for the area.

“We worked with the three Ute Tribes to really include them in the development,” said Brooke Gladstone with History Colorado.

The museum features all sorts of Ute items, clothing and art. It also has a gift shop, a meeting room, 9 teepees situated outside, as well as movies highlighting the history of the Ute people.

“For the Ute people what this means is that not only is it their voice, but it’s their voice telling the story,” said CJ Brafford, the museum’s Director.

This is the first full week the new museum will be open. Throughout the summer months children will be given free admission.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, click here.