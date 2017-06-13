Local teen cuts his hair for St. Baldrick’s

Kandrick Pacheco Fluker cuts his hair live on Daybreak to raise money for childhood cancer. He's hoping that his hair, through the Hair We Share Foundation will reach a child in need who has had similarly textured hair, or a child who would like to express individuality by trying something different with their appearance.
