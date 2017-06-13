× Larimer County explosion injures 2 adults, 1 juvenile

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An explosion in Larimer County injured two adults and one juvenile Tuesday evening.

A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the victims were working on an excavation project in the 3300 block of South County Road 1 in Timnath when an “unintended explosion” occurred around 5:20 p.m.

The three were taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with critical burns. The two adults were then transferred to the University of Colorado Hospital and the juvenile was transferred to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

The sheriff’s office spokesman said there was no damage to the house. The explosion happened away from the structure. Crews from Poudre Fire Authority monitored air quality.

The spokesman said there was no evidence of open gas lines and there was no known threat to the public.

“Carbon monoxide buildup in the excavation site may have contributed to the explosion,” a press release said.

An investigation was underway Tuesday night.