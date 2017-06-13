Gift Ideas for Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Smith with the theHAUTEbar.com has a Father’s Day gift guide sure to please any papa!

Got a Techy Daddy?

The Kodak Ektra is made for that dad who doesn’t just point and shoot … he takes time to set up family photos and edits them before going social. Kodak reigns the photography world! The Ektra is pumped up at 13 megapixels, has the ability to capture 4K video and is built with Google Snapseed software which makes it really easy to enhance any photo! The Hipster retro design is inspired by the 1941 Kodak camera of the same name - Ektra - with the large lens, built in scene selection controls and touchscreen DSLR dial. Did I mention it is a PHONE too - powered by Media-Tek Helio X20 core processor running the google android system!

Decibullz’s Bluetooth wireless earphones are custom moldable and the best for running or jamming out to dad’s favorite tunes! Giving dad his moment of zen!?

Handmade local Colorado!

A little something to keep Dad’s $$$ dolla bills tight. Arielle elevates the binder clip for this sort of job … wrapping it by hand in Horween Chromexcel leather with a classy touch of alternating stitches.

For dad to chill.

The Lamzac from Fat Boy is the premier blowup loungers. Let dad chillax at cookouts, pool time or in his man-cave.

Some manly essentials for a super clean + fresh dad.

Dopp kit lux style by RYU. Built with Australian loomed canvas, a leather strap for hanging and open mesh pockets inside. Fill it up with Naples Soap Company moisturizer sticks, decadent soaps and coconut water shaving cream!

Dress him up too! Crisp, clean shirts and socks from Smart Wool. We picked out the Summit County Retro Plaid for our CO dad!

It’s not really the breakfast-in-bed a la Mother’s Day!?

Here are all the foodie goodies to feed dad and stock the man cave of course.

Big Fork Pork + Bacon Sausage! Hickory & Applewood is a complex blend of smoky notes to accent the sweet-saltiness of nitrate-free bacon. Perfect for adding flavor to any dish with vegetables, pasta or grain dishes, soups, and stews.

Snacks like the Farmer’s Porch local Colorado artisanal Pumpkin Seeds in Ghost Pepper. Fear not ... this legendary pepper is milder than you'd expect. A great pic for Dad to enjoy straight from the bag, with his favorite cocktail.

A big basket of goodies for the foodie father. Bare Chia Coconut Bites a sweet superfood snacks that combine the power of chia and coconut. Enjoy Life Foods ProBurst Bites chocolate truffles that pack 6-7 grams of plant-protein in each bite. Rao's Homemade whether you dad is full-blown Italian or just likes red wine and The Sopranos, Rao’s Homemade has got you covered with sauces, pastas and oils.

Speaking of Cocktails + Colorado. Peach Street Distillers Whisky Bourbon is made from sweet Western Colorado corn, pure Rocky Mountain water and a healthy dose of old-fashioned tomfoolery. For super cool sipping the Corkcicle Whisky Wedge is the perfect chill cup.

And DIY home brew these days is not just beer! For the Caffeine Addict Chameleon Cold-Brew just launched a cold-brew at home kit. With a branded mason jar and eight pods featuring a unique coffee blend, the Cold-Brew Coffee Kit is “Made for Makers.” A deluxe COFFEEBOXX by OXX is make any coffee loving poppa proud of his brew! The COFFEEBOXX brews using single-serve coffee pods and works with all Keurig® K-Cup®-compatible pods, as well as no-waste reusable pods.