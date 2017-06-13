Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Americans will spend $15.5 B on Father's Day this year. On average, people will spend about $60 bucks on Dad but will spend more on Mom by nearly $100 more! Lifestyle expert Heather Collins has some ideas.

Greeting card + letters to dad idea

Charcoal Restaurant is doing a brewer brunch: steak, eggs and beer with Crystal Springs Brewing Company

Tie flask

Activity game called Spikezone

Camping outdoor accessory

Colorado Rockies bat bottle opener

Skin Care products for spa for dad

Ultimate Experiences for Dad

More ideas at www.wishgiftsdenver.com